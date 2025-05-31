New Hampshire Trust Sells 4,864 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,737,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,306,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 9,896.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,306 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,339,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,289,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,020,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,173 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $98.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,864 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

