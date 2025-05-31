Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 431 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 48,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,562,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

NYSE:CNI opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $127.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.25.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

