Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Decreased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AVGO opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

