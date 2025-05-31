Myecfo LLC Acquires Shares of 10,700 Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

