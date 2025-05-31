Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,000. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

