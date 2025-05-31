Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.33.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,215.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,059.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

