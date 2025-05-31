Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.46 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.