James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $167,000 Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7%
NASDAQ GNOM opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.88.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
