James J. Burns & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

