Doliver Advisors LP Buys 1,925 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 352.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 59,633 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8,726.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $84,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,258 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 16.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 156.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Williams Trading lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.5%

NKE stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

