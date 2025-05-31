Shearwater Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 505,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 92,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

