671 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,055,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,241 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,963,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.