First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

