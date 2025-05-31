IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 488 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James raised Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

