Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Position Boosted by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after buying an additional 15,489,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,723,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,442 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.73 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

