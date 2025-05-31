Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 2,095 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

