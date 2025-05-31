New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 831,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after buying an additional 303,845 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 232.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 1,167,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after buying an additional 55,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.