New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 831,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after buying an additional 303,845 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 232.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 1,167,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after buying an additional 55,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.47.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
