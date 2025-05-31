Investors Research Corp Has $628,000 Position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 432.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $74.01 on Friday. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $477.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

