Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1,361.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 129,099 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

