IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 92,470 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,470 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.