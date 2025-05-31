Veery Capital LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises about 0.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,073,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,327,000 after acquiring an additional 584,452 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,569,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,791,000 after buying an additional 707,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,075,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,921,000 after acquiring an additional 89,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $25,070,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,593,657.80. This represents a 48.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,704. This trade represents a 67.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,285,011 shares of company stock worth $49,481,410 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.96.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

