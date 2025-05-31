IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,170,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,371,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,810,000 after buying an additional 3,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after buying an additional 2,335,473 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NYSE DVN opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

