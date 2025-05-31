Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,909 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

