Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,887 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 15.9% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $39,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

