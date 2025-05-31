The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CFO Daniel S. Frey Sells 20,286 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRV opened at $275.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $277.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

