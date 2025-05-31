Veery Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 6.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

