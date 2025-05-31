Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.14.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $129.34 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.78.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

