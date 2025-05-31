GAMMA Investing LLC Has $333.54 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 58,570.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $333,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54,277.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 918,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,370,000 after purchasing an additional 916,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,663,000 after buying an additional 506,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,374,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,324,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $547.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.08 and its 200-day moving average is $526.22.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

In related news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

