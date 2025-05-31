American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.21 and its 200 day moving average is $202.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

