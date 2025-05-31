AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 196 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.