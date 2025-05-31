T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $242.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.83. The stock has a market cap of $275.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.76 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.