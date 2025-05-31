Summit Global Investments Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3,491.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 61,690 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $6,380,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TPH stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.