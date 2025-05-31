Kopion Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 0.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $528,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.82.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,495.79. The trade was a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,781 shares of company stock valued at $13,848,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $576.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.41 and a 200 day moving average of $587.04. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.50 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

