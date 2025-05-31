Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 6.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.2% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 202.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $516.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.10. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.