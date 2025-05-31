Somerset Trust Co Acquires 241 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,810,000 after purchasing an additional 761,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $402.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

