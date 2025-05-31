Somerset Trust Co Purchases 499 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,489,000 after acquiring an additional 108,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.95.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $185.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average is $186.26. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.20 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

