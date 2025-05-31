Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

