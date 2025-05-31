Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $590.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $558.61 and its 200-day moving average is $582.89.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

