Investors Research Corp Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,823,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,179,000 after purchasing an additional 87,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,816,000 after acquiring an additional 70,747 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 597,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 89,224 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 557,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 547,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 523,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.