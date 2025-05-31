Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,585,000 after acquiring an additional 258,863 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,358,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,007,000 after buying an additional 83,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,075,000 after buying an additional 349,613 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

