Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 568 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $297.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.42. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

