Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.650-23.200 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $469.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.99. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $491.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ulta Beauty stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

