NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03, RTT News reports. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.600-7.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.480-1.580 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NetApp has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,282. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $2,520,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetApp stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

