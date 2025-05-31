NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03, RTT News reports. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.600-7.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.480-1.580 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.10. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,032. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetApp stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.