Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $499.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.63. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $380.63 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

