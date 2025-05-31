Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Best Buy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.150-6.300 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 88.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,515.20. The trade was a 47.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,051.22. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Best Buy stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.