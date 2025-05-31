Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.150-6.300 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BBY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $214,390.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,603.15. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 9,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $688,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,088.40. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Best Buy stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

