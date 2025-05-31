NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.480-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.600-7.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Get NetApp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. NetApp has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,668. This represents a 78.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This represents a 62.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $2,520,032. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetApp stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.