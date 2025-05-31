Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Sells $2,182,197.60 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) President Jeff Dyke sold 31,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,182,197.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 605,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,448,128.45. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Jeff Dyke sold 1,838 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $128,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Jeff Dyke sold 16,434 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,150,873.02.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $69.95 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sonic Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.