Weinberger Asset Management Inc Purchases 308 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after buying an additional 340,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.